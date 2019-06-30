﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup: After Australia Thrashing, New Zealand Need To Freshen Up, Says Kane Williamson

Cricket World Cup: After Australia Thrashing, New Zealand Need To Freshen Up, Says Kane Williamson

New Zealand may have to beat England to reach the Cricket World Cup semi-finals and Kane Williamson says the Black Caps need to read the pitch at Chester-le-Street better.

Omnisport 30 June 2019
Cricket World Cup: After Australia Thrashing, New Zealand Need To Freshen Up, Says Kane Williamson
The Black Caps would have been guaranteed a place in the semi-finals if they had beaten their trans-Tasman rivals at Lord's on Saturday, but crumbled to 157 all out in reply to 243-9.
AP
Cricket World Cup: After Australia Thrashing, New Zealand Need To Freshen Up, Says Kane Williamson
outlookindia.com
2019-06-30T10:54:49+0530

Kane Williamson says New Zealand cannot afford to dwell on their 86-run Cricket World Cup thrashing by Australia ahead of a potentially crucial clash with England.

HIGHLIGHTS | POINTS TABLE | WORLD CUP SCENARIOS

The Black Caps would have been guaranteed a place in the semi-finals if they had beaten their trans-Tasman rivals at Lord's on Saturday, but crumbled to 157 all out in reply to 243-9.

Trent Boult (4-51) made history by becoming the first man from New Zealand to take a World Cup hat-trick, but Mitchell Starc starred with 5-26 after Usman Khawaja (88) and Alex Carey (71) gave the Australia players a decent total to defend.

New Zealand are three points ahead of fifth-placed England - who have a game in hand against India on Sunday - and Williamson says the 2015 runners-up must put a heavy defeat in London behind them, with an encounter against the hosts to come in their last group match on Wednesday.

The Black Caps captain said: "It wasn't to be today, and we have to pick ourselves up and move on. I guess we have to look at the surface [for the showdown with England at Chester-le-Street] and make the right decisions.

"We have an extra day off, and it would be nice to freshen up a little bit. The wickets haven't been what a lot of people thought - they are perhaps tired."

ALSO READ: Getting Shirty At Lord's! Jackets Come Off As Cricket World Cup Hots Up

Williamson, his side's top scorer with 40, added: "It was a fairly challenging surface. If you were willing to hit the wicket hard, there was something in it, and there was some up-and-down bounce as well.

"Lots of spin as well, and a lot of credit for the way they rebuilt their innings and got to a competitive total. Obviously, we were trying to get the match-ups.

"I probably bowled a bit more than I should have, with the left-handers in the middle. Throughout the innings, we thought we had them under control, but Carey took the game away with a brilliant partnership.

"Some big lads hit the wicket hard and got something out of it. What we needed was one major 100-plus partnership where we could soak up some pressure and turn the momentum our way."

READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Sarfaraz Ahmed Hails Imad Wasim After Pakistan Survive Afghanistan In Cricket World Cup
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters