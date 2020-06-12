Cricket South Africa Insists CEO Thabang Moroe Remains Suspended Despite Turning Up For Work

Cricket South Africa (CSA) insists CEO Thabang Moroe remains suspended despite reporting for work. (More Cricket News)

Moroe was place on leave in December, still on full pay, following allegations of misconduct.

CSA said then that an investigation would be launched to look into a "possible failure of controls in the organisation".

However, on Friday the governing body was forced to confirm that Moroe's suspension was still in place after he "purported to report for duty".

"The board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) met last night to deliberate on the events which unfolded at the head office of CSA today (Thursday) when the suspended chief executive officer, Mr Thabang Moroe, purported to report for duty," a CSA statement read.

"The board wishes to clarify that the chief executive officer was suspended in December 2019 pending the outcome of an independent forensic investigation into management practices at Cricket South Africa.

"The letter of suspension issued to the chief executive officer explicitly stated that he was suspended until the conclusion of the independent forensic investigation.

"This investigation is not yet complete and therefore the chief executive officer remains suspended and any assertion that his suspension was for a pre-determined period is without basis.

"The forensic investigators have indicated that their report is imminent."