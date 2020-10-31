Cricket Live Streaming Of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2020: Where To See Live Action

Royal Challengers Bangalore, currently No. 2 in the IPL 2020 standings with 14 points from 12 matches, need just two points from their remaining two matches to seal a berth in the IPL playoffs. Virat Kohli's RCB face a rejuvenated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah on Saturday evening. David Warner's SRH are coming off a big morale-boosting win against Delhi Capitals and can upset all calculations. SRH, 10 points from 12 matches, face a must-win game vs RCB. (POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES & RESULTS)



Live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 match will start from 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). IPL is being broadcasted live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch RCB vs SRH on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels. Live streaming of Delhi vs Mumbai will be on Disney+ Hotstar. Jio and Airtel also offer live streaming on smart phones.



The last week of the league stage of IPL 2020 has seen some surprising results. The teams that were on a roll in the first half of the tournament have tasted successive defeats and vice-versa. Delhi Capitals, for example, have lost three successive games while Kings XI Punjab have stormed into the reckoning with five straight wins.



Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost their last two matches and Sunrisers Hyderabad are suddenly look galvanised after their 88-run win against Delhi Capitals. Given the circumstances, there will be no favourites in Saturday's clash in Sharjah. Although RCB look extremely strong on paper due to their formidable batting line-up, SRH will be no pushovers.



In the first-leg fixture in September, it was RCB who came out on top by 10 runs, riding on half-centuries by Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers but all that will have no impact. It's a fresh day for both teams and RCB will be wary of SRH's opening combination of Warner and Wriddhiman Saha, who produced a match-winning 107 runs for the opening wicket against a quality Delhi Capitals attack boasting of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Ravichandran Ashwin.



For Kohli and De Villiers, it will be a challenge to face the brilliant Rashid Khan, who enjoys big occasions. Jason Holder's introduction has added to SRH's all-round power and it's all set for a solid contest between bat and ball. Watch RCB vs SRH live.

