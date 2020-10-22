Cricket Live Streaming, IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Where To Watch RR Vs SRH Live

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals need to clinch full points if they have to remain in the race for a berth in IPL 2020 playoffs. The first-leg match between the two teams was also played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and RR stole SRH's thunder with a stunning late order batting display by Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag. Don't miss live action. Watch live coverage of RR vs SRH on TV and online. (POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE & RESULTS | NEWS)

The Sunrisers are coming off a Super Over defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and would be raring to go against Rajasthan Royals. David Warner batted at No.4 in the last game vs KKR and could play there again, given how he controlled the innings and nearly took the Sunrisers Hyderabad home in an intense game at Abu Dhabi.

A month on from their first game in the tournament, Rajasthan Royals have been through the highs and lows the IPL has to offer. With only four games remaining, the Steve Smith-led side would look to step on the pedal and get another win in what is another potential do or die clash.

Both teams have a number of match-winners but all eyes will be on how Ben Stokes (RR) handles SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Similarly, the RR vs SRH game should see an intense battle between Jofra Archer (RR) and David Warner (SRH).

RR won their last game against Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets and that gave the team some cheer and a lift in the standings. RR and KXIP are level on points (eight) after 10 matches each while SRH are two points behind.

"There’s obviously a bit of a gap between the top 4 and us and we know the equation for us, so we move on to the next game with a hope to do well and hopefully win against the Sunrisers,” said Jos Buttler, whose majestic 70 not out won RR the game against CSK.

