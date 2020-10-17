Cricket Live Streaming Details Of Mumbai Indians Vs Kings XI Punjab In Dubai - Where To Watch IPL 2020 Live

Sunday's second IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab promises to be one between the tournament's biggest hitters. Both teams are have won their last games but all eyes will be on KXIP's Chris Gayle, who smacked a whirlwind fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Watch live streaming of MI vs KXIP online and on live TV. (Standings | Schedule & Results | News)

The Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV. Visit their website for more details. Check out Airtel for offers.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Star has the global rights for TV and online. Fans can watch MI vs KXIP live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Mumbai Indians defeated Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in their first leg clash in IPL 2020. MI scored 191 for four wickets after captain Rohit Sharma scored a breezy 70 despite losing two quick wickets. The MI total got a boost from a stunning 23-ball 67-run partnership between Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya for the fifth wicket.

Mumbai's big hitters are all in good form and Rohit Sharma once showed what he is capable of when MI thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets on Friday in Abu Dhabi. Quinton de Kock has given MI blazing starts and it will be a challenge for KXIP pace spearhead Mohammad Shami to contain the South African.

Chris Gayle's breezy knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore was decisive for KXIP's last-ball win on Thursday but he will be seriously tested against MI's Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Pattinson. Openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, both in great form and among the leading run getters in IPL 2020, have to shoulder KXIP's batting responsibilities against the strongest pace attack in the tournament. Watch MI vs KXIP, live.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine