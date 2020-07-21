Cricket Australia Accept ICC's Decision To Postpone 2020 Men's T20 World Cup

Cricket Australia has accepted ICC's decision to postpone the Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2020, which was expected to be held in Australia this year. The ICC made the decision on July 20, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Cricket News)

The tournament will be held on a later date, to be announced in due course.

Interim chief executive of Cricket Australia, Nick Hockley, said that Australia will host the tournament when a revised date is set. "The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting sporting tournaments across the globe and cricket is not immune," he said.

"The complexities and risks around hosting a 16-team international event in October in the current environment ultimately proved sufficient for the ICC to postpone the event. A lot of hard work has gone into hosting the tournament in Australia this year and I would like to thank everyone involved for their passion and commitment. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year will forever be remembered as a groundbreaking moment in Australian sport, and I have no doubt the men’s edition will also be a spectacular event."

"We accept the ICC’s decision to postpone the T20 World Cup in Australia. It was a decision made with the safety and wellbeing of fans, players, officials and staff in mind."

"We are confident that with this decision, we will give ourselves the best chance to safely welcome fans into the outstanding venues across the country to enjoy watching the world’s best men’s cricketers compete in this major global event in either 2021 or 2022. "

"Cricket Australia now looks forward to hosting a safe and successful summer of bilateral cricket," he added.