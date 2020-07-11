July 11, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  CPL 2020: Trinidad And Tobago To Host Entire Caribbean Premier League Season

CPL 2020: Trinidad And Tobago To Host Entire Caribbean Premier League Season

Though international cricket has already begun, Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be the first T20 league to take place after the COVID-19-forced break

PTI 11 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
CPL 2020: Trinidad And Tobago To Host Entire Caribbean Premier League Season
Logo - Caribbean Premier League
CPL 2020: Trinidad And Tobago To Host Entire Caribbean Premier League Season
outlookindia.com
2020-07-11T15:58:02+0530

The entire Caribbean Premier League 2020 will be played in Trinidad and Tobago from August 18 to September 10 as the organisers got the approval from the local government.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

Though international cricket has already begun, CPL will be the first T20 league to take place after the COVID-19-forced break.

Strict safety procedures will be in place for the tournament to minimise the risk of virus transmission to the local population and among those who will be travelling to Trinidad and Tobago from overseas.

All teams and officials will be housed in one hotel and everyone will be subject to strict quarantine protocols for the first two weeks they are in the country.

"Everyone travelling from overseas will be tested for COVID-19, before departure and then again on arrival in Trinidad," said the CPL in a statement.

Teams and officials will be put into "households" where social distancing will need to be in place.

There will be smaller clusters within each household where these measures can be relaxed.

"However, if any member of this cluster display signs of COVID-19 at any time during the tournament all members of that cluster will be expected to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from the time that a member of that cohort first shows symptoms," the statement read.

"All members of the CPL party will be subject to regular temperature checks and will be re-tested for the virus throughout their stay in Trinidad and again before departure," it added.

The CPL will feature overseas and Caribbean players including Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Dwayne Bravo, Alex Hales and Kieron Pollard.

The Caribbean has been among the least affected region by the COVID-19 pandemic with Trinidad and Tobago reporting 133 cases so far.

Next Story >>

'Don't Want To Degrade My Own Colleagues But Even In Parliament, There Is No Knowledge' About Sports: Kiren Rijiju Laments

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Caribbean Premier League T20 Cricket Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos