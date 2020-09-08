CPL 2020, 1st Semi-final: Horror Start For Jamaica Tallawahs Against Trinbago Knight Riders

True to their form, Trinbago Knight Riders dominated Jamaica Tallawahs early in the first semi-final of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 on Tuesday in Tarouba, Trinidad. (More Cricket News)

After the end of power play at Brian Lara Stadium, Tallawahs were struggling at 28/4 with Akeal Hosein claiming three wickets.

READ: Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Jamaica Tallawahs Live Streaming

Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and have opted to field.

Then, Hosein removed Jermaine Blackwood (0 off 4) with the fourth ball of the innings. In the next over, Khary Pierre got the better of in-form Glenn Phillips (2 off 2).

Hosein returned to dismissed promoted Mujeeb Ur Rahman (0 off 3). Then, in the fifth over, Hosein got his third, in the form of Asif Ali (4 off 4).

Nkrumah Bonner and captain Rovman Powell were in the centre. And, Tallawahs still have Andre Russell.

In the second semi-final, Guyana Amazon Warriors will take on St Lucia Zouks.

Playing XIs:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Jermaine Blackwood, Glenn Phillips (wk), Asif Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine