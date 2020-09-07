CPL 2020, Semi-final 1 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Live

An ensemble T20 stars will feature in the first semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 as undefeated Trinbago Knight Riders take on Jamaica Tallawahs. Both the teams are former multiple champions and the clash at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba will be a mouth-watering affair. (More Cricket News)

This season, Knight Riders are the team to beat. Literally. They have won all their league matches, 10 in all, including a double against Tallawahs. So, Kieron Pollard's outfit will start as the obvious favourites. But, in the knockouts, one can never be sure.

In their first meeting this season, Knight Riders chased down a moderate target of 136 runs at Tarouba with Sunil Narine (53 off 38) and Colin Munro (49 off 46) playing doing the damage.

READ: 'Perfect 10' For TKR, Semi-finals Line-up Confirmed

In the reverse fixture, Andre Russell did his best to give Tallawahs a chance, but the 2013 and 2016 champions still came short. Russell's 23-ball fifty was a glimpse of what the Jamaican can do.

Tallawahs just managed to beat Barbados Tridents to the last semi-final spot by a single point. Their seven points came from three wins, six defeats, and a no result. In contrast, Knight Riders collected 20, courtesy a 'perfect 10'.

Match Details:

Date: September 8 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

Telecast Details:

Live Stream: FanCode and JioTV in India. The match can be also be watched on Disney+Hostar app's Star Sports channels.

TV Listing: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD.

Likely XIs:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Tim Seifert (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton (wk), Nicholas Kirton, Rovman Powell (c), Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Veerasammy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Oshane Thomas.

Squads:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Jayden Seales, Colin Munro, Sunil Narine, Amir Jangoo, Ali Khan, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Jermaine Blackwood, Glenn Phillips (wk), Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Preston McSween, Oshane Thomas, Chadwick Walton, Veerasammy Permaul, Fidel Edwards, Ramaal Lewis, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine