June 07, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  COVID-Hit Sprint Legend Milkha Singh And Wife Improving, Says Family

COVID-Hit Sprint Legend Milkha Singh And Wife Improving, Says Family

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped. He was previously admitted to Fortis hospital.

PTI 07 June 2021, Last Updated at 10:42 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
COVID-Hit Sprint Legend Milkha Singh And Wife Improving, Says Family
Milkha Singh, 91, is being closely monitored by a medical team at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.
File Photo
COVID-Hit Sprint Legend Milkha Singh And Wife Improving, Says Family
outlookindia.com
2021-06-07T22:42:16+05:30

There is continuous improvement in the condition of sprint icon Milkha Singh and his wife Nirmal Kaur as they battle COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Units of separate hospitals here, read a statement from their family on Monday. (More Sports News)

The 91-year-old Milkha is admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), while his 82-year-old wife, who is a former national volleyball captain, is at the Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

READ: Milkha Singh 'Pride Of India' : Sports Minister

"Milkha Ji continues to improve and his condition is stable. However he is still in the ICU. Mrs Nirmal Milkha Ji is stable and improving. She is battling hard," read the statement issued by the family.

Milkha was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped. He was previously admitted to Fortis hospital.

"We are grateful for your prayers and good wishes," the family said.

The two are suspected to have contracted the infection from a house help.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri's Brace Vs Bangladesh Gives India First Win

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Milkha Singh Chandigarh Athletes Athletics Other Sports COVID-19 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos