The nomination process for the country's most prestigious award for excellence in sports, including Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award, has been delayed due to the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to ANI, the circulation for the awards applications is yet to be issued.

"The circular for award applications is yet to be issued. Hopefully, it will be issued in the month of May. The circular which tends to invite applications for this year's sports award and the process will probably begin next month," ANI reported quoting a source in the Sports Ministry.

In normal circumstances, the process is usually concluded by the last week of April.

Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award are conferred on the National Sports Day (August 29), the birthday of legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand, and there has been no confirmation whether the date of the awards ceremony will be changed or not.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.