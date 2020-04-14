COVID-19: Mithali Raj Urges Indians To Follow Lockdown Guidelines

Indian women's ODI captain Mithali Raj on Tuesday urged fellow citizens to follow the 'lockdown' guidelines as the country fight to contain the outbreak of deadly COVID-19.

"Everyone should remember that we when we adhere to the guidelines we are not only saving ourselves but also the fellow-citizens," the Hindu reported Mithali as saying.

The 37-year-old was attending the concluding programme of the distribution of groceries to the needy technicians and cameramen of electronic media at the Lal Bahadur Stadium, Hyderabad.

"This is a great gesture by the SATS to help you all in these times. We have to support and help these people for it is you people who are giving all the news and keeping us informed about the latest at what is happening around the world,” the star cricketer said.

The eight-day programme monitored by SATS chairman A. Venkateshwar Reddy with the help of an NGO also featured other leading woman athletes, including world badminton champion P.V. Sindhu, boxer Nikhat Zareen, shooter Esha Singh, and also tennis star Sania Mirza's NGO.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3.