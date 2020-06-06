Coronavirus: Serie A To Allow Five Substitutions

Serie A will allow teams to make five substitutions during games for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.
It brings Italy's top flight into line with a temporary law amendment announced by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) last month.
World football's pre-eminent rule-making body made the alterations as a means to ease the strain on players returning to action following the extended coronavirus hiatus.
If a team wishes to make all five changes, they must come in no more than three match interruptions, aside from half-time.
Serie A is set to resume on June 20, more than three months after the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
