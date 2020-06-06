June 06, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Coronavirus: Serie A To Allow Five Substitutions

Coronavirus: Serie A To Allow Five Substitutions

Five substitutions will be permitted during Serie A games when the competition resumes this month.

Omnisport 06 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Coronavirus: Serie A To Allow Five Substitutions
Serie A is set to resume on June 20, more than three months after the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Getty Images
Coronavirus: Serie A To Allow Five Substitutions
outlookindia.com
2020-06-06T08:24:39+0530

Serie A will allow teams to make five substitutions during games for the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

It brings Italy's top flight into line with a temporary law amendment announced by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) last month.

World football's pre-eminent rule-making body made the alterations as a means to ease the strain on players returning to action following the extended coronavirus hiatus.

If a team wishes to make all five changes, they must come in no more than three match interruptions, aside from half-time.

Serie A is set to resume on June 20, more than three months after the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Next Story >>

Postponed FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying Matches Get New Dates; India Host Qatar On October 8

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos