Coronavirus Pandemic: Remaining I-League Matches Cancelled

The remaining 28 matches of the I-League will be cancelled due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and Mohun Bagan will be officially declared as the champions, the committee running the league decided on Saturday.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News
The I-League panel, which met via a video conference, made the recommendation to the All India Football Federation's executive committee not to resume the I-League in view of the nationwide lockdown, which will remain in force till May 3.
It will now just be a formality for the AIFF executive committee to endorse the recommendation of the I-League committee.
"The committee recommended that the 2019-20 season be deemed to be concluded. That Mohun Bagan be declared as the Hero I-League champion for the 2019-20 season as they stand atop current standings in the Hero I-League until the point of suspension on March 14, 2020," the AIFF said in a statement.
Rahul Gandhi Is Right On COVID-19 Strategy Even If You Dismiss Him As Pappu
'Life Has No Meaning In Kashmir,' Says Man Who Collected Pieces Of Nephew's Brain Killed In Shelling
Coronavirus Highlights: 647 Confirmed Cases Linked To Tablighi Jamaat In 14 States, Says Health Ministry
Why Jaganmohan Reddy Is Determined To Hold Local Polls In Andhra Pradesh Amid Covid-19 Pandemic
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Luck Has Favoured PM Modi So Far In His Covid-19 Battle. But How Long Will His Luck Hold?
Six Coronavirus Patients, Two Suspects Escape From Isolation Ward In Madhya Pradesh
5 Crore Families Of Roadside Vendors To Face 'Financial Epidemic' Due To Lockdown: Hawkers' Body