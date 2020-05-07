May 07, 2020
Poshan
Pullela Gopichand highlights physical literacy to tide tough times of COVID-19 during an ELMS Sports Foundation webinar

PTI 07 May 2020
Pullela Gopichand is India's chief badminton coach.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-05-07T21:14:34+0530

Chief national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand on Thursday stressed on the importance of physical literacy as people across the globe battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Badminton News

Speaking to Margaret Whitehead, who is an esteemed philosopher and stalwart of the modern interpretation of physical literacy, Gopichand also highlighted the importance of support from the top leadership to promote the need for physical literacy and see it as a key pillar for national level development.

"Physical literacy is a very important part of our life. I think physical activity needs to take centre stage," Gopichand said during an ELMS Sports Foundation webinar.

"Health, fitness and all of these things are important especially in these days of COVID-19. We see the need for it more and more," he added.

