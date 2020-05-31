Coronavirus: Full Squad Training To Resume In La Liga From Monday

LaLiga clubs will be able to undertake full training sessions and use their dressing rooms from Monday, Barcelona have confirmed.
An update from leaders Barca revealed the league had enacted phase four of the return to training protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic.
With teams working towards a June 11 resumption, preparations will ramp up from June 1.
Coaches had previously been limited to working with only 14 players at a time.
Barcelona said: "Following the publication of the BOE [official state bulletin] this Saturday, the league has reported that, from this Monday, June 1, the teams will return to training in phase four."
LATEST NEWS! Starting next week, the full squad can train together!!— FC Barcelona (from ) (@FCBarcelona) May 30, 2020
Dressing rooms will also be available again, but the statement added: "The corresponding prevention, protection and hygiene measures established by the health authorities must continue to be complied with, as well as the disinfection and periodic cleaning of the facilities."
Barca hold a two-point lead over rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table with 11 matches to play.
