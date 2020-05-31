May 31, 2020
Poshan
Coronavirus: Full Squad Training To Resume In La Liga From Monday

With a return to playing action agreed for June 11, La Liga coaches will get the opportunity to work with their full squads from next week

Omnisport 31 May 2020
In this photo provided by Atletico Madrid, team players take part in the first group training session in Madrid, Spain, on Monday May 18, 2020.
Atletico de Madrid via AP
2020-05-31T09:23:03+0530

LaLiga clubs will be able to undertake full training sessions and use their dressing rooms from Monday, Barcelona have confirmed.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

An update from leaders Barca revealed the league had enacted phase four of the return to training protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With teams working towards a June 11 resumption, preparations will ramp up from June 1.

Coaches had previously been limited to working with only 14 players at a time.

Barcelona said: "Following the publication of the BOE [official state bulletin] this Saturday, the league has reported that, from this Monday, June 1, the teams will return to training in phase four."

Dressing rooms will also be available again, but the statement added: "The corresponding prevention, protection and hygiene measures established by the health authorities must continue to be complied with, as well as the disinfection and periodic cleaning of the facilities."

Barca hold a two-point lead over rivals Real Madrid at the top of the table with 11 matches to play.

Coronavirus: Premier League Announces No New Positives From Latest COVID-19 Tests

Omnisport Spain Football La Liga Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak COVID-19 Sports

