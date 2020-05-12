Coronavirus: Cagliari Players Forego Their Salaries To Avoid Team Layoffs

Italian top-flight club Cagliari has announced that their first-team squad have agreed to forego their salaries for the month of April.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
Club president Tommaso Giulini thanked the players "for their sensitivity in wanting to contribute to protecting the club in a particularly complicated and difficult to predict period".
"As also requested by the signatories of the document, this transaction will contribute to a drastic reduction in layoffs of club employees," the Sardinian club added.
Players at Serie A teams including Juventus, Roma and Parma have already agreed to cut salaries in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed nearly 31,000 in Italy.
No football has been played in Italy for over two months, but team training is expected to resume on May 18.
Preparing To Start Domestic Flight Operations Within A Week: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri
Former PM Manmohan Singh Admitted To Delhi's AIIMS
'Betrayal By Elected Govts': Activist Aruna Roy On Suspension Of Labour Laws
'Stopping Covid-19 Spread To Villages Biggest Challenge': PM Modi During Meet With CMs
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
T20 World Cup: ICC Still Planning For Mega-event, Players Not So Confident
How Ethical Are Our Choices In Times Of Pandemic?
Legendary Para-athlete Deepa Malik Announces Retirement