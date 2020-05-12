Coronavirus: Cagliari Players Forego Their Salaries To Avoid Team Layoffs

May 12, 2020
Poshan
Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini thanked the players "for their sensitivity in wanting to contribute to protecting the club in a particularly complicated and difficult to predict period".

No football has been played in Italy for over two months, but team training is expected to resume on May 18.
Italian top-flight club Cagliari has announced that their first-team squad have agreed to forego their salaries for the month of April.

Club president Tommaso Giulini thanked the players "for their sensitivity in wanting to contribute to protecting the club in a particularly complicated and difficult to predict period".

"As also requested by the signatories of the document, this transaction will contribute to a drastic reduction in layoffs of club employees," the Sardinian club added.

Players at Serie A teams including Juventus, Roma and Parma have already agreed to cut salaries in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed nearly 31,000 in Italy.

No football has been played in Italy for over two months, but team training is expected to resume on May 18.

