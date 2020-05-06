Coronavirus: Barcelona Shouldn't Be Awarded LaLiga If Season Isn't Finished – Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois disagrees with suggestions Barcelona should be crowned LaLiga champions if the season is unfinished.

Barcelona were two points clear of Madrid with 11 games remaining when the campaign was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quique Setien, the head coach of Barca, wants to finish the season, but believes it would be logical that his team were given the title if it was incomplete.

However, Courtois disagreed and said there was too long to go to crown a champion.

"They tied once against us, and lost once, so we showed them that we are a better team, but we're still two points behind," he told Belgian TV.

"So I don't really agree with that. In England, I could understand if Liverpool become champions. I don't know how many points they are ahead. Then I can understand that they make them the champion. What do you do with those that are supposed to go up and down? I think the economy, the TV money plays a big role in that. It's difficult.

"I'd like to finish the season. I think a championship is based on all the matches that have to be played.

"It's 11 games too early to decide on a champion. If we have to choose a champion before we're done, then I find it's better not to award a champion."

THIS IS FOR THE FANS: an interview about football, staying fit, family life, and fans. These days I appreciate your support more than ever. I've used this standstill to create a site where I can share my stories with you on https://t.co/8GBb4Ce1bN pic.twitter.com/USxqyad82F — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) May 5, 2020

Ligue 1 crowned Paris Saint-Germain – who were 12 points clear – champions when they cancelled their season, while Eredivisie opted against giving a title.

Courtois said Madrid still had hope of winning the title, with their last league crown coming in 2016-17.

"We are two points behind Barcelona, so it's still possible we can be champion. So it's unfortunate if the season is cancelled," he said.

"For example, in France there were two teams that dropped, they maybe could have saved themselves, they won't like that. In Holland, no team will be champion, no team is rising or falling, it's unfortunate for guys from the second class who couldn't rise up.

"So if they decide this morning to stop the competition and Barcelona is named champion, I also wouldn't find that completely right."