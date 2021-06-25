Copa America 2021: Struggling Uruguay Beat Bolivia To Enter Quarters; Miguel Almiron Stars For Paraguay

Uruguay, the most successful side in the history of Copa America, registered their first win of the 2021 campaign with a scrappy 2-0 victory over Bolivia in their Group A fixture on Thursday in Cuiaba, Brazil. (More Football News)

The win helped the 15-time champions book a quarter-final spot from a group that also has 14-time champions Argentina and two-time winners -- Paraguay and Chile. In the late kick-off, Paraguay defeated Chile by the same margin.

A Jairo Quinteros own goal in the 40th minute gave Uruguay the lead at Arena Pantanal, then a late strike from veteran Manchester United star Edinson Cavani allowed Oscar Tabarez's side to take all three points and ensured a passage into the knock-outs.

Uruguay now have four points, while Bolivia are yet to open their account after three matches each. Bolivia met Argentina in their last group match, and even if they manage to shock Lionel Messi's La Albiceleste, Cesar Farias' men will only have three points.

They had lost to 1-0 to Argentina, then drawing shared the spoils with Chile after a 1-1 draw.

In another Group A match, Newcastle United midfielder Miguel Almiron scored one and set up another as Paraguay beat Chile 2-0 in Brasilia and moved to second place behind Argentina.

Paraguay started their campaign with a 3-0 drubbing of Bolivia, then lost to Argentina by a solitary goal. Paraguay and Uruguay meet in their final group match.

Chile have completed their group engagements. They have five points from four matches -- a 1-1 draw with Argentina, 1-0 win over Bolivia and 1-1 draw with Uruguay before the 0-2 defeat to Paraguay.

In Group B, hosts Brazil have entered the knock-outs with three wins from three outings. Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela will fight for the remaining three spots.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine