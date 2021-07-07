Copa America 2021: Bloodied Lionel Messi In Beast Mode Against Colombia - WATCH

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was at his brutal best against Colombia as 14-time Copa America champions survived a penalty shoot-out to set up a final date with bitter rivals Brazil. (More Football News)

As expected Messi was the target in Brasilia. Colombia needed to mark the talisman from Rosario, and they did so in the old fashion way, effectively.

Lionel Messi's ankle has been bleeding after a challenge from Fabra. MY F*** GOAT pic.twitter.com/ExRWMarMMY — SARA (@sarajbz) July 7, 2021

Playing the whole match like this... If this doesn't show messi love for argentina and football, I dont know what else would... pic.twitter.com/fX9QuyQyeo — MH10 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ§ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ©ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ (@MehediHasan9840) July 7, 2021

The 34-year-old was hounded the entire match, and while still bleeding, Messi made some stunning runs at Mane Garrincha Stadium, including these:

And don't miss the commentary: "They have two or three nibbles... before someone finally took a big chunk out of Lionel Messi."

Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring in the 7th minute from a Messi set-up. But Luis Diaz equalised in the 61st minute. Argentina had the last laugh, winning the shoot-out 3-2.

Messi, now a free agent after the end of his Barcelona contract, has five assists and four goals in the Copa America 2021.

