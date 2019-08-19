﻿
Cincinnati Masters: Daniil Medvedev Beats David Goffin To Win Title

Daniil Medvedev, who defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, beat Belgium's David Goffin 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 to win the Cincinnati Masters title.

Agencies 19 August 2019
Daniil Medvedev claimed his first ATP Masters 1000 title, beating David Goffin in the Cincinnati final.
2019-08-19T11:52:02+0530

Daniil Medvedev continued his fine form at the Cincinnati Masters, beating David Goffin in the final to clinch his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title. (TENNIS NEWS

Playing his third final in as many tournaments, the Russian was too good for Goffin in a 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 victory in Cincinnati on Sunday (August 18). 

Medvedev holds a 14-2 win-loss record during the North American hard-court swing, an excellent run of form ahead of the US Open.

ALSO READ: Andy Murray Opts Out Of US Open Doubles

Having beaten World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, the ninth seed made a flying start to the decider, racing out to a 4-1 lead.

However, Goffin – the 16th seed – responded to break back, only to lose all five of his points on serve to drop the tie-break.

Medvedev capitalised on a poor start to the second set by the seemingly deflated Belgian as Goffin sent a forehand into the net to be broken to 15 in the opening game.

Just as Medvedev looked to be cruising – he held to love in his first four service games of the set – he had to come from 15-40 down when serving for the match, closing out his maiden Masters crown and fifth ATP Tour title.

KEYS WINS 

Madison Keys came from a break down in both sets to defeat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) on Sunday to win the WTA Cincinnati crown.

The 2017 US Open finalist notched her fifth career title and second this season after a win in Charleston in April.

She'll return to the top 10 in the world rankings with the US Open a week away.

