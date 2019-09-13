Chief Of Army Staff Interacts With Record-Breaking Whitewate Rafting Team

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 13 September 2019
The record has been recognised by the India Book of Records and is endorsed in the name of Army Adventure Wing. The team was felicitated for the achievement on September 8.
outlookindia.com
2019-09-13T20:39:12+0530

The Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat met and interacted with record-breaking white-water rafting team of Army Services Corps on September 13, AQUA STALLIONS.

(Sports News)

They crossed a number grade IV current rapids, through poor weather and extreme temperature conditions. The new record is 7 hours and 51 minutes. The record has been recognised by the India Book of Records and is endorsed in the name of Army Adventure Wing. The team was felicitated for the achievement on September 8.

