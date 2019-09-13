Chief Of Army Staff Interacts With Record-Breaking Whitewate Rafting Team

The Chief of the Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat met and interacted with record-breaking white-water rafting team of Army Services Corps on September 13, AQUA STALLIONS.

(Sports News)

The outfit broke a record of 10 hours and 10 minutes while crossing the Zanskar river in Leh. The 22-member team was flagged off by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding 14 Corps on 03 Sep 19 from Leh.

They crossed a number grade IV current rapids, through poor weather and extreme temperature conditions. The new record is 7 hours and 51 minutes. The record has been recognised by the India Book of Records and is endorsed in the name of Army Adventure Wing. The team was felicitated for the achievement on September 8.