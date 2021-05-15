Chhatrasal Stadium Brawl: Non-bailable Warrants Issued Against Olympian Sushil Kumar, Others

May 15, 2021
Sushil, who has been named in the FIR, is on the run, and the police said raids were being conducted in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states to nab him

PTI 15 May 2021, Last Updated at 9:16 pm
The non-bailable warrants come days after a lookout notice was issued against Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl case that led to the death of a wrestler.
A Delhi Court on Saturday issued non-bailable warrants against two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and six others in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler here, police said.  (More Sports News)

This comes days after a lookout notice was issued against Kumar in the same case.

A senior police officer said, "We moved an application before the court to issue non-bailable warrant (NBW) against wrestler Sushil Kumar and six others in the case and as per request, the application was approved and accordingly NBWs have been issued against them."

A lookout notice was issued late on Sunday evening.

The police have already recorded the statements of the victims allegedly involved in the brawl.

The clash had taken place over vacating a flat in the Model Town area, police said.

Kumar, who has been named in the FIR, is on the run, and efforts are on to trace him, a senior officer had said earlier, adding that raids were being conducted in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states to nab him.

The victims alleged that Kumar was present at the spot when the clash took place, he had said.

The wrestler who died was 23 years old. He and two of his friends were brutally assaulted allegedly by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city last Tuesday night.

According to the police, the brawl involved Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station.

Dalal (24), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was held in the case, police had said.

