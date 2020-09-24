Chelsea Sign Rennes Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Chelsea have signed Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday. (More football News)

The big-spending Blues have reportedly paid just over £20million to bring 28-year-old Mendy to Stamford Bridge.

Mendy's arrival in London will cast doubt over the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made another costly mistake in Chelsea's Premier League defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

The towering Mendy helped Ligue 1 side Rennes qualify for the Champions League for the first time last season and now becomes Frank Lampard's eighth new recruit in the transfer window.

