September 24, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Chelsea Sign Rennes Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy
Breaking News

Chelsea Sign Rennes Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Big-spending Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Ligue 1 side Rennes as Frank Lampard eyes a solution to a problem position

Omnisport 24 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Chelsea Sign Rennes Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy
Edouard Mendy
Courtesy: Twitter (@ChelseaFC)
Chelsea Sign Rennes Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy
outlookindia.com
2020-09-24T15:12:36+05:30

Chelsea have signed Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Thursday. (More football News)

The big-spending Blues have reportedly paid just over £20million to bring 28-year-old Mendy to Stamford Bridge.

Mendy's arrival in London will cast doubt over the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who made another costly mistake in Chelsea's Premier League defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

The towering Mendy helped Ligue 1 side Rennes qualify for the Champions League for the first time last season and now becomes Frank Lampard's eighth new recruit in the transfer window.

More to follow...

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

UEFA Super Cup Preview: Bayern Munich Vs Sevilla -- A Test For Fans

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Chelsea (Football) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos