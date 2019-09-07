'Chandrayaan-2 Will Inspire Millions of Indian Kids' - From Ravi Shastri To Virender Sehwag, Sports Fraternity Hails ISRO Scientists

The Indian Space Research Organisation's plan to soft land Chandrayaan-2's Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday (September 7), with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

Addressing the scientists hours after ISRO announced that it had lost communication with the lander, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country's determination to land on the Moon has become even stronger.

"We came very close, but we need to cover more ground.... Learnings from today will make us stronger and better," he told the scientists, adding, "The best is yet to come in our space programme. India is with you."

The sports fraternity called on the space agency to keep its hopes alive while reposing faith in their achievement.

#India is proud of its #ISRO scientists who have made us a world leader in Space Science. #Chandrayaan2 will inspire millions of Indian kids. Jai Hind ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ https://t.co/IyOotFgR2t — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) September 7, 2019

Khwaab Adhoora raha par Hauslein Zinda hain ,

Isro woh hai, jahaan mushkilein Sharminda hain .

Hum Honge Kaaamyab #Chandrayan2 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 7, 2019

We are proud of you team @isro for your ultimate hard work, you have not lost, you have gotten us further. Keep the dream alive.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #Chandrayaan2 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 7, 2019