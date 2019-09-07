From Rahul To Kejriwal To Others: Here's How Twitter Reacted To Chandryaan-2 Heartbreak

﻿
India was moments away from creating history by becoming the first nation to land on the Moon’s south pole but around 1:55 am, signals were lost. Here's how Twitter reacted.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 September 2019
outlookindia.com
2019-09-07T10:08:44+0530
Communication with Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram was lost seconds before it was supposed to touch down on the moon’s surface, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief said.

India was moments away from creating history by becoming the first nation to land on the Moon’s south pole but around 1:55 am, signals were lost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was watching the landing from ISRO’s control room, was briefed by ISRO chief and was seen leaving.

Addressing the scientists after the link was snapped, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Nation is proud of you, be courageous."

Taking two Twitter, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, saying, "Your passion and dedication is an inspiration to every Indian."

"Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission," the tweet read. "Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path-breaking and ambitious Indian space missions.

Here are other reactions:

Narendra Modi Arvind Kejriwal Rahul Gandhi New Delhi Bengaluru Chandrayaan-2 ISRO: Indian Space Research Organisation
