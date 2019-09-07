﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  'New Dawn, Brighter Tomorrow Ahead': PM Modi's Morale-Booster To ISRO Scientists

'New Dawn, Brighter Tomorrow Ahead': PM Modi's Morale-Booster To ISRO Scientists

Before taking to the dais, PM Modi shook hands with scientists and lauded their efforts. The prime minister was speaking in the backdrop of Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram losing communication with ground stations.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
'New Dawn, Brighter Tomorrow Ahead': PM Modi's Morale-Booster To ISRO Scientists
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Saturday. (ANI)
'New Dawn, Brighter Tomorrow Ahead': PM Modi's Morale-Booster To ISRO Scientists
outlookindia.com
2019-09-07T09:19:21+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the nation and gave the all-important morale booster to the team of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, saying he stood by them and so did the nation.

Before taking to the dais, PM Modi shook hands with scientists and lauded their efforts. The prime minister was speaking in the backdrop of Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram losing communication with ground stations.

"I can the sadness that I see on your face," PM Modi said, adding "I have lived the moment with you when communication with spacecraft was lost; our courage has only become stronger."

He added: "Our determination to touch moon has become even stronger, we came very close but we need to cover more grounds."

The learnings from today, PM Modi said, will make ISRO and India stronger and better in future. "There will be a new dawn and a brighter tomorrow soon."

"When ISRO has its encyclopedia of success, some hurdles cannot put its flight out of trajectory," he said.

"We don't have to look back. We have to move forward and not stop till we reach our destinations," PM Modi said. "I wish you all the best for all the upcoming missions, says PM Modi."

Before leaving the ISRO centre, the prime minister hugged chairman Dr K. Sivan and consoled him. 

Communication with Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram was lost seconds before it was supposed to touch down on the moon’s surface, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief said.

India was moments away from creating history by becoming the first nation to land on the Moon’s south pole but around 1:55 am, signals were lost.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was watching the landing from ISRO’s control room, was briefed by ISRO chief and was seen leaving.

Addressing the scientists after the link was snapped, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Nation is proud of you, be courageous."

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dr K. Sivan Bangalore Chandrayaan-2 ISRO: Indian Space Research Organisation National
Next Story : US Open 2019: Daniil Medvedev Swats Aside Grigor Dimitrov To Make Maiden Grand Slam Final
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters