Championship Season To Resume On June 20 With Fulham Vs Brentford

Promotion contenders Fulham and Brentford will meet at Craven Cottage in the first Championship game back from the coronavirus-enforced break.

The second tier will recommence on June 20, three days after the Premier League starts up again, having been on hold since March because of the global pandemic.

Third-placed Fulham will host London rivals Brentford, currently fourth, behind closed doors in the early kick-off on the same day that second-placed West Brom return to action with a derby of their own against Birmingham City.

Leaders Leeds United, who are bidding to return to the Premier League for the first time since they were relegated in 2004, face Cardiff City on June 21.

Each Championship club has nine games remaining, with the final round of fixtures set to be held on Wednesday, July 22.

On Sunday the English Football League confirmed that, of the 1,179 people they tested in the latest round of tests for people connected to Championship clubs, only two had returned positive COVID-19 tests.