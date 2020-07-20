CBI Questions Olympian And Rajasthan Congress MLA Krishna Poonia In SHO Suicide Case

July 20, 2020
Poshan
BJP and BSP leaders have alleged that the police officer, who was known for his honesty and hardwork, was being pressured by Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, a charge that she has denied

PTI 20 July 2020
Discuss thrower Krishna Poonia represented India at 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-07-20T17:56:52+0530

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday questioned Olympian and Rajasthan Congress MLA Krishna Poonia in connection with the alleged suicide by SHO of Rajgarh Vishnudutt Vishnoi in Churu district, officials said. (More Sports News)

Vishnoi's body was found hanging from the ceiling of his residence on May 23, they said.

The Rajasthan Government had handed over the probe to the CBI in the case.

Two suicide notes were recovered from Vishnoi-- one addressed to his parents and the other to the Superintendent of Police of the district.

In the suicide note to the SP, Vishnoi had said he was not able to bear the pressure put on him. In his suicide note, he had also said that he tried to give his best to the Rajasthan Police.

A screenshot of a purported WhatsApp chat that Vishnoi had with one of his activist friends, in which the police officer talked about being trapped in dirty politics, had also gone viral.

The leaders of the BJP and the BSP have alleged that the officer, who was known for his honesty and hardwork, was being pressured by Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, a charge that she has denied.

Poonia represents Sadulpur constituency in Rajasthan.

