Bruno Fernandes Wants Silverware At Manchester United: 'I'm not happy about it'

Bruno Fernandes is not happy about failing to win a trophy in his first year with Manchester United. (More Football News)

United signed Fernandes from Sporting CP in January for a fee that could reach €80million (£67.6m) and has accumulated 25 goals and 15 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

Since his Premier League debut on February 1, the Portugal international has been involved in more goals (29 - 17 scored, 12 assisted) than any other player in the competition.

Fernandes has had a hand in half of United's top-flight goals in that time frame and has averaged 2.87 chances created (including assists) per 90 minutes, a figure that is only bettered by Jack Grealish (2.92) and Kevin De Bruyne (4.28) among players to have featured at least 10 times.

However, Fernandes was unable to claim a trophy in his first season at Old Trafford as United suffered semi-final defeats to Chelsea and Sevilla in the FA Cup and Europa League respectively.

It is something he is keen to rectify as he moves towards his second year with the club.

"I've enjoyed it a lot. I enjoy [being at] one of the biggest clubs in the world. It was a dream come true to come to the Premier League, to come to a club I have always dreamed of playing for," he told BT Sport.

"Of course, it was better for me when I could play and enjoy my games with the fans. When I arrived, at the time it was the FA Cup, the Europa League, and we had the chance to get into the top four in the league.

"Unfortunately, we went out in two semi-finals but we achieved third place in the league. The only thing I've missed in this year is the trophies. I don't have trophies for the club and I'm not happy about that. I hope 2021 can be better in that way.

"I think everything can be realistic if we believe. You make your own reality. I think the most important thing is that you have a target and you have to hit it. My target is winning trophies. It doesn't matter which kind of trophy it is, I want to win all of them."

Fernandes immediately felt like he was going to be an important part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team and quickly took on a leadership role.

"Straight away when I arrived, the confidence that the coach showed in me was impressive. Straight away, after two days I was playing against Wolves after I had trained for one day with the team," he said.

"You need to understand in that moment, he is trusting in you so you have to do something. It's like Michael Jordan in his series 'The Last Dance', you know? It was the first and last chance to show that I wanted to be part of this team.

"Everyone has their own way to lead the team. I think everyone has leadership inside them, but in different ways.

"Maybe my way of showing leadership is a little more expressive and people see more from me than other players, but I think at the end of the day you have to have 25 leaders in the team if you want to win something."

United went into their Boxing Day clash with second-place Leicester City sitting five points adrift of league leaders Liverpool, though they held a game in hand.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine