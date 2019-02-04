﻿
Brendon McCullum Announces BBL Retirement

The 34-year-old, who went unsold in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, already retired from international cricket in 2016.

04 February 2019
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum on Sunday announced that the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) will be his last. He is harbouring coaching ambitions.

The 34-year-old, who went unsold in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, already retired from international cricket in 2016.

The wicketkeeper-batsman told his team-mates at Brisbane Heat of the decision after their six-wicket win against Adelaide Strikers.

In a career spanning 14 years, the Dunedin-born played 101 Tests, 260 ODIs and 71 T20Is for New Zealand, scoring 6453, 6083 and 2140 runs respectively.

He last international match was against Australia, in a Test match at Christchurch in February 2016.

Heat's clash against Melbourne Stars on Friday is likely to be McCullum’s last match in BBL, if the Brisbane-based franchise doesn't make it to the semi-finals.

He has been associated with Heat since 2011, and has scored 920 runs in 34 matches, including nine half-centuries. 

But McCullum is expected to continue playing in other franchise-based T20 leagues around the world.

