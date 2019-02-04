Brendon McCullum Announces BBL Retirement

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum on Sunday announced that the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) will be his last. He is harbouring coaching ambitions.

The 34-year-old, who went unsold in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, already retired from international cricket in 2016.

The wicketkeeper-batsman told his team-mates at Brisbane Heat of the decision after their six-wicket win against Adelaide Strikers.

In a career spanning 14 years, the Dunedin-born played 101 Tests, 260 ODIs and 71 T20Is for New Zealand, scoring 6453, 6083 and 2140 runs respectively.

He last international match was against Australia, in a Test match at Christchurch in February 2016.

Heat's clash against Melbourne Stars on Friday is likely to be McCullum’s last match in BBL, if the Brisbane-based franchise doesn't make it to the semi-finals.

He has been associated with Heat since 2011, and has scored 920 runs in 34 matches, including nine half-centuries.

But McCullum is expected to continue playing in other franchise-based T20 leagues around the world.