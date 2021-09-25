Brazil Call Up Eight Premier League Players For World Cup Qualifiers Next Month

Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Brazil national football team is scheduled to play Venezuela (October 7), Colombia (October 10) and Uruguay (October 14) in World Cup Qualifiers.

Man City's Gabriel Jesus is among the eight Premier League players who have been called for Brazilian national duty for the World Cup Qualifiers. | File photo

2021-09-25T10:37:50+05:30
Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 10:37 am

Brazil coach Tite has called eight Premier League players for three rounds of South American World Cup qualifying matches in October. The move comes one month after England-based clubs refused to allow their footballers to travel due to British government COVID-19 protocols. (More Football News)

Brazil will play Venezuela on October 7 in Caracas, Colombia three days later in Barranquilla and then host Uruguay on October 14 in Manaus.

Brazil's soccer confederation has already requested quarantine waivers to the federal government so its Premier League players and Uruguay’s Edinson Cavani can be fielded in the third match.

The Seleçao lead South American qualifying with 24 points in seven matches.
FIFA will decide the fate of its suspended clash with Argentina, which was stopped after seven minutes due to COVID-19 protocols regarding four Argentinean players.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Weverton (Palmeiras).

Defenders: Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Lucas Verissimo (Benfica), Danilo, Alex Sandro (Juventus), Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro), and Emerson Royal (Tottenham).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Lucas Paqueta (Lyon), Gerson (Olympique Marseille) and Edenílson (Internacional).

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Matheus Cunha (Atletico Madrid), Raphinha (Leeds), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid) and Antony (Ajax).

