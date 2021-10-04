Advertisement
Monday, Oct 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Bowl Well, Field Well: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan's Mantra After Crucial Win Over SRH In IPL 2021

A nervy six-wicket win over listless Sunrisers Hyderabad kept Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2021 playoff hopes alive.

Bowl Well, Field Well: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan's Mantra After Crucial Win Over SRH In IPL 2021
KKR captain Eoin Morgan, left, and Tim Southee celebrate the fall of a SRH wicket. | Photo: BCCI-IPL

Trending

Bowl Well, Field Well: KKR Captain Eoin Morgan's Mantra After Crucial Win Over SRH In IPL 2021
outlookindia.com
2021-10-04T00:45:39+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Oct 2021, Updated: 04 Oct 2021 12:45 am

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan conceded that the successful run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, UAE on Sunday was a tricky one but said his much-improved side adapted well to win the match and keep their IPL play-offs hopes alive.

Highlights | Scorecard | Points Table | News

KKR beat SRH by six wickets, riding on young Shubman Gill's fine 57 after an impressive display by the bowlers. The win consolidated KKR's position at the fourth place in the standings with 12 points from 13 games.

"Yes the chase was tricky. I thought it was sluggish if anything. The wicket is one thing but you need to adapt to conditions -- bowl well, field well. We did that well, vast improvement from two days ago," Morgan said.

"(Shubhman) Gill was very good. (Shakib) Massive. To have the strength and depth to call upon an experienced campaigner like him is a luxury. He's had a huge impact today.

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

"As a group, nearly two years ago, we thought we'd play in India. And since then we've just been countering that."

Morgan said having missed out a place in the play-offs last year, he has a reasonable squad to achieve that target this season

"We are focused on playing good cricket. We've played really really good cricket - attitude, implementation of game plan."

Player of the Match Gill said it was important to keep wickets in hand early and then go for runs towards the end.

"You see the wicket and then you choose your match up. To hit spinners on this surface isn't easy. I was targeting the shorter side mostly," Gill said.

"I didn't have much runs under my belt. And if you play one bad shot in a low-scoring game the opposition can come back. So the batsman needs to try and take the game home.

"When you play in North India, wickets are not as bouncy. You play with the wrists a lot. So I use them a lot. Umran Malik was definitely quick."

Dinesh Karthik, who remained not out on 18 off 12 balls and hit the winning runs, said they knew the run chase would be slightly tricky.

"We were at a stage when I could play my shots when I walked in. It was good that (Nitish) Rana did not try to match Gill shot by shot. Fingers crossed."

His side already out of the tournament, SRH captain Kane Williamson said the target for his side after opting to bat was 150 but could not do so due to lack of partnerships.

"When we got to the last 3-4 overs with the bat, we wanted to have a crack and get 150. Hindsight is beautiful, honestly we wish we had some partnerships," Williamson said.

"That's part and parcel of the game - trying to identify what a competitive total will be."

He conceded it was a tough job to defend a low total.

"We've been working hard and it just hasn't been paying off. We've been facing Malik in the nets - he's special, lots of pace. Young guy runs in and goes hard."

Tags

PTI Eoin Morgan Kane Williamson Dubai UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) SunRisers Hyderabad Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Listless Sunrisers Hyderabad To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive

Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Listless Sunrisers Hyderabad To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive

Durand Cup 2021 Final: FC Goa Beat Mohammedan Sporting In Extra-time To Lift Maiden Title

Lionel Messi's PSG Suffer Shocking Defeat At Rennes; Monaco's Resurgence Continues

After Beating UAE, Indian Women Football Team Faces Tunisia Test

SAFF Championships: India Start South Asian Football Campaign With Clash Against Plucky Bangladesh

India Women Moral Victors As Historic Day-Night Test Against Australia Ends In Draw

Nervy Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad To Keep IPL 2021 Playoff Hopes Alive - Highlights

Liverpool Vs Manchester, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch EPL Football Match

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Mamata Banerjee Wins Big In Bhawanipur Bypoll, Celebrations In Kolkata

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals Add To Mumbai Indians' Woes In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings Tamed By Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2021

Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo 2020

Advertisement

More from Sports

Wrestling Worlds: Ravinder In Bronze Medal Play-off, Other Indians Bite Dust

Wrestling Worlds: Ravinder In Bronze Medal Play-off, Other Indians Bite Dust

Rennes Vs PSG, Live Streaming: Focus On Lionel Messi As Paris Saint-Germain Visit Brittany - How To Watch Ligue 1 Match

Rennes Vs PSG, Live Streaming: Focus On Lionel Messi As Paris Saint-Germain Visit Brittany - How To Watch Ligue 1 Match

IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Hurtle To Defeat, Royal Challengers Bangalore Win By 6 Runs - Highlights

IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Hurtle To Defeat, Royal Challengers Bangalore Win By 6 Runs - Highlights

'Beating Virat Kohli And Co In India A Massive Goal For NZ’, Says Kiwi Devon Conway

'Beating Virat Kohli And Co In India A Massive Goal For NZ’, Says Kiwi Devon Conway

Read More from Outlook

Eight Dead In Violence During Farmers' Protest In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Eight Dead In Violence During Farmers' Protest In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

Outlook Web Desk / Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said, after they hit a group of protesters.

NCB Arrests Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan In Mumbai Drugs Case

NCB Arrests Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan In Mumbai Drugs Case

Outlook Web Desk / The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested Aryan Khan and two others after raiding a passenger cruise ship and busted a party onboard where drugs were being used.

IPL 2021: KKR Beat SRH To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

IPL 2021: KKR Beat SRH To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

PTI / Shubman Gill, bowlers guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a 6-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021.

Didigiri: Mamata Banerjee Wins Bhawanipur Bypoll With Record Margin Of 58,000 Votes

Didigiri: Mamata Banerjee Wins Bhawanipur Bypoll With Record Margin Of 58,000 Votes

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The West Bengal CM beat the BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal after 21 rounds of counting on Sunday. Her winning margin was 54,213 in 2011 and 25,301 in 2016.

Advertisement