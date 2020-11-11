November 11, 2020
Corona
Best Hole-in-one Ever! Jon Rahm Makes Stunning Ace During Masters Practice - WATCH

World number two Jon Rahm is after a first major title at this week's Masters and he looks in stunning form on the basis of his hole-in-one

Omnisport 11 November 2020
Just Unbelievable!
Screengrab: Twitter
2020-11-11T13:07:46+05:30

Jon Rahm produced a remarkable water-skipping hole-in-one during a practice session ahead of this week's Masters. (More Sports News)

The Spaniard, celebrating his 26th birthday on Tuesday, was taking part in the traditional pre-tournament challenge of attempting to skim a tee shot off the water on the par-three 16th – only the outcome was surely far more spectacular than he ever envisioned.

His shot took four hops off the water, ran perfectly across the green and curled into the hole in footage captured by tour officials.

It is reported to be Rahm's second hole-in-one in as many days at the famous course as he looks to transfer that form into the tournament and win his first major title.

