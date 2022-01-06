Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
BCCI To Restart Domestic Season Once COVID-19 Situation Is Under Control: Sourav Ganguly

The BCCI postponed domestic cricket tournaments in India, including the Ranji Trophy in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases. Ranji Trophy 2021-22 was scheduled to start on January 13.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has himself contracted COVID-19 and is currently isolating at home. | File photo

2022-01-06T14:19:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 2:19 pm

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has assured state units that the Board ‘will do everything to restart the domestic season once the COVID-19 situation is under control’ after some marquee tournaments, including the Ranji Trophy, were postponed due to a resurgence of cases across the country. (More Cricket News)

The BCCI on Tuesday had to put on hold the Ranji Trophy, which was set to begin later this month, and a few other tournaments due to a surge in COVID 19 cases in the country. “As you are aware, we had to put on hold the currently on-going domestic season due to the worsening COVID-19 situation,” Ganguly said in a letter to state associations.

The Ranji Trophy and Col CK Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month while the Senior Women’s T20 League was scheduled to commence in February.

“The COVID cases are rapidly increasing and there were multiple positive cases in many teams. It posed an imminent threat to the health and safety of players, officials and all others related to the running of the tournaments,” Ganguly wrote in the mail to presidents and secretaries of all the units.

Ganguly stressed that the Board would do everything to restart the domestic season. “The BCCI would like to reassure that it will do everything to restart the domestic season once the COVID situation is under control.

“We are committed to holding the remaining tournaments for this season. The Board will shortly come back to you with a revised plan,” said Ganguly. “I thank you for your support and understanding. Please look after yourself and stay safe and healthy," the former left-handed batter signed off.

Seven members of the Bengal squad and India all-rounder Shivam Dube along with the Mumbai team’s video analyst had tested positive for COVID-19 in the run-up to the Ranji Trophy, which was scheduled to start across the country on January 13.

The premier domestic tournament did not happen in the 2020-2021 season due to the pandemic. The COVID-19 situation is grim across all the major cities with Delhi and Mumbai recording thousands of new cases, several of them being affected by the new Omicron variant.

PTI Sourav Ganguly Shivam Dube Mumbai Cricket BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) Cricket - Domestic Ranji Trophy (Cricket) Cricket - BCCI Sports
