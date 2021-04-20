April 20, 2021
BCCI Submits List Of Nine Venues For Hosting Men’s T20 World Cup To ICC

The nine venues include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamshala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai

Outlook Web Bureau 20 April 2021
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been listed as one of the venues for the 2021 T20 World Cup. The stadium is also slated to host IPL 2021 playoffs and final.
BCCI has sent a list of nine venues to ICC for hosting the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup. The venues include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Dharamshala, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai. (More Cricket News)

The venues were decided in the BCCI Apex Council meeting held recently and final decision has been left with the ICC.

It has been learnt that the final venues will be picked after seeing the covid-19 situation in India.
The tournament is slated to be held from October to November with 16 teams vying for top honours.

ICC teams are likely to visit the venues to check the preparations towards the end of this April as India battles second wave of Covid-19.

It is also learnt that ICC has a backup plans in place for the T20 World Cup in India later this year but is currently not entertaining any thoughts of moving it out of the country despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.

ICC is also looking at the IPL 2021 where eight teams have been split in two groups under bio-bubble.

