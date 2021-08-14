BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s Elder Brother Snehasish Hospitalised After Complaining Uneasiness

Snehasish , elder brother of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, was hospitalised in Kolkata on Friday night.

Snehasish had undergone a heart procedure earlier this year and was rushed to hospital after he started vomiting.

Former India opener Sourav is currently in London for the second England- India Test match at Lord's and is said to be in constant touch with the family.

According to family sources there is 'nothing serious', and is a simple case of 'stomach infection.'

"He has a stomach infection and his COVID infection has turned negative," hospital sources said.

Snehasish Ganguly's heart ailment was detected when his younger brother Sourav was recovering from a heart surgery at a private hospital in Kolkata in January this year.

Snehasish Ganguly, 55, is a former top order batsman having played 55 first class matches and scoring 2534 runs. The Ganguly family has a history with heart problems.

Sourav is accompanied by his wife Dona and BCCI secretary Jay Shah on England trip.

Former India captain Sourav, 48, had also undergone angioplasty in January this year with stents implanted to clear his clogged coronary arteries. Sourav was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease.

