January 31, 2021
Corona
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Discharged After Second Angioplasty

Sourav Ganguly was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition

Outlook Web Bureau 31 January 2021
Sourav Ganguly
File Photo
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was on Sunday discharged from a Kolkata hospital. The former India captain underwent a fresh round of angioplasty on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

"Mr Ganguly is fine and stable. He may be discharged this morning after doctors check him and go through the medical reports. All his vital parameters are satisfactory," hospital official said Saturday. "We may release him around 11 am.

READ: Sourav's Brother Snehasish Undergoes Heart Procedure

Ganguly was in the intensive care unit (ICU) on Thursday night following the angioplasty, which was conducted by a team of doctors, including noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.

And two more stents were implanted to clear the 48-year-old cricket legend's clogged coronary arteries.

ALSO READ: Why Ganguly's Heart Attack Has Shaken The World, Explains Dr Shetty

He was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.

He had suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

