﻿
BCCI Chief Selector Backs Rishabh Pant, Says India Need To Be Patient With Struggling Cricketer

The chief selector of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) MSK Prasad has talked about the availability of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson while defending Rishabh Pant, who is struggling to cement his place in the national team

IANS 20 September 2019
BCCI Chief Selector Backs Rishabh Pant, Says India Need To Be Patient With Struggling Cricketer
India's Rishabh Pant bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their last T20I cricket match against South Africa in Bangalore, India, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
AP Photo
BCCI Chief Selector Backs Rishabh Pant, Says India Need To Be Patient With Struggling Cricketer
2019-09-20T23:52:24+0530

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad has said that they are keeping an eye on the likes of Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and a few others as backup wicket-keepers to take the workload off Rishabh Pant.  (More Cricket News)

Pant, who is now India's main stumper keeping in mind MS Dhoni's break from international cricket, has failed to score runs, but Prasad feels that one needs to be patient with someone as talented as Pant.

Also Read: Furious Fans Tear Pant Apart After Yet Another Flop Show

"I have already said that post World Cup we have been concentrating on the progress of Rishabh. We need to be patient with him, considering the immense talent that he possesses," Prasad told the Indian Express.

"We are monitoring the workload of Rishabh. Of course, we have been grooming backups across all formats. We have young KS Bharath doing well in the longer format for India 'A'. We also have Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson doing well in the shorter formats for India 'A' and domestic cricket," the chief selector added.

Bharat was part of India 'A' team in the first unofficial Test against South Africa 'A' while Samson helped India 'A' win the unofficial ODI series against the same opposition 4-1 with a whirlwind knock of 91 off 48 balls in the final rubber.

