India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Furious Fans Tear Rishabh Pant Apart After Yet Another Flop Show

Remember what India head coach Ravi Shastri had said about Rishabh Pant and his discernable shot selection. Sadly, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman is not the learning type.

On Wednesday, Pant once again played a horrible shot to get himself out even as India were looking to seal a comfortable win against South Africa in the second T20I at Mohali.

Chasing a 150-run target, Pant arrived in the centre in the 14th over after the fall of Shikhar Dhawan when the score was 104/4. But the 21-year-old lasted only five balls for four runs before holing out at short fine leg following a bizarre selection of shot. A gift to debutant Bjorn Fortuin.

Furious fans take to social media sites to express their disgust and demanded Pant be replaced with someone sensible. And many of them wanted to see former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni back in the camp.

Can't understand why the team management insists on Rishabh Pant at No. 4 when you have a player of Shreyas Iyer's quality. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) September 18, 2019

Pant not doing his cause any good. Poorly executed pull to a rank long hop. This after he was promoted to give him more time in the middle. Wont sit well with the team management for sure — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 18, 2019

Hey @BCCI ,don’t know ur future plans but wd like to suggest to look for other options as well other than Rishabh pant like @ishankishan51 sanju samson etc.seems like u have adopted Rishabh pant & he being the only child whatever he does is Good. Select those who really deserves. — Aanand Gautam (@TheAanandGautam) September 18, 2019

not even one percent of Dhoni .enough chances given to him .pl show him the door now — AJAY SAHAAB -THE POET OF THE PEOPLE FOR THE PEOPLE (@ajayShaab) September 19, 2019

Pant, many believes, is the heir apparent to legendary Dhoni. But the Delhi cricketer has been blowing hot and cold so far. And what irritates most of his fans, is his carelessness.