Home »  Website »  Sports »  India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Furious Fans Tear Rishabh Pant Apart After Yet Another Flop Show

Rishabh Pant once again got out after playing a reckless shot during the second T20I match against South Africa at Mohali on Wednesday, leaving fans with no option but to come out in hordes to slam not only the player but also the Indian team management

Outlook Web Bureau 19 September 2019
Rishabh Pant scored four runs off five balls in the second T20I against South Africa.
Remember what India head coach Ravi Shastri had said about Rishabh Pant and his discernable shot selection. Sadly, the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman is not the learning type.

On Wednesday, Pant once again played a horrible shot to get himself out even as India were looking to seal a comfortable win against South Africa in the second T20I at Mohali.

Chasing a 150-run target, Pant arrived in the centre in the 14th over after the fall of Shikhar Dhawan when the score was 104/4. But the 21-year-old lasted only five balls for four runs before holing out at short fine leg following a bizarre selection of shot. A gift to debutant Bjorn Fortuin.

Furious fans take to social media sites to express their disgust and demanded Pant be replaced with someone sensible. And many of them wanted to see former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni back in the camp.

Pant, many believes, is the heir apparent to legendary Dhoni. But the Delhi cricketer has been blowing hot and cold so far. And what irritates most of his fans, is his carelessness.

