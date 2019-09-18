India (IND) take on South Africa (SA) in the second T20 of a three-match series in Mohali today. The first T20 in Dharamsala was washed out and even the toss did not take place. In an attempt to groom new talent before next year's World T20, India have persisted with Rahul and Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya -- all of whom featured in last month’s T20 series in the West Indies. While Hardik Pandya has made a return after being rested for the West Indies tour, regulars such as Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and MS Dhoni are not a part of the 15-member squad. Get live updates and live cricket score of India vs South Africa, 2nd T20 here (LIVE SCORECARD | BAN v ZIM LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)

19:30 hrs IST: FOUR! Full ball from Chahar, De Kock drives this powerfully through extra cover. Shot! South Africa are 39/1 at the end of Powerplay. De Kock 33*, Bavuma 0*. Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack.

19:24 hrs IST: Magnificent over from Sundar, only one off it. South Africa are 32/1 after 5 overs. De Kock 26*, Bavuma 0*

19:20 hrs IST: OUT! Fuller delivery from Chahar on the stumps, Hendricks looks to hit it over the mid-on fielder but doesn't get the timing and ends up toe-ending to Sundar who was at the edge of the circle. Debutant Temba Bavuma comes to the crease. South Africa are 31/1 after 4 overs. Sundar comes back into the attack.

19:13 hrs IST: FOUR! Too full from Saini, on the stumps, and De Kock flicks this through midwicket to the boundary. Costly over from Saini, 13 off it. South Africa are 24/0 after 3 overs. De Kock 19*, Hendricks 5*

19:08 hrs IST: FOUR! Poor ball from Chahar and Hendricks takes advantage of it. Straying down leg and and the Protea opener helps it to the long leg boundary. South Africa are 11/0 after 2 overs. De Kock 6*, Hendricks 5*. Navdeep Saini comes into the attack.

19:04 hrs IST: FOUR! De Kock gets off the mark in style! Full from Sundar, wide of off, the South African hits it through the covers. South Africa are 6/0 after the first over. De Kock 5*, Hendricks 1*. Deepak Chahar comes into the attack.

19:00 hrs IST: Time for live action. Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks to open. Washington Sundar, the offspinner, to begin proceedings.

18:37 hrs IST: Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

18:31 hrs IST: India have won the toss and have opted to field

18:11 hrs IST: Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, and the two spin-bowling allrounders, Bjorn Fortuin and George Linde, are yet to make their T20I debuts. All might do so today.

18:00 hrs IST: UNDEFEATED - India have a 2-0 win-loss record in T20 games in Mohali.

17:42 hrs IST: Quinton de Kock on Virat Kohli vs Kagiso Rabada - "They're both good players in their own right. It's always going to be a good competition. They like being very positive in the way they play their cricket, and it could a great thing to watch."

DID YOU KNOW? David Miller has scored 730 runs in 29 T20 matches in Mohali, at an average of 45.62 and a strike rate of 150.51.

STAT ATTACK - The PCA stadium has seen big T20I totals over the last few years. The lowest team total at the venue is 158/5.

17:14 hrs IST: With no rain on the cards, the series should finally get underway with an uninterrupted game. Dew is likely to play a part in the decision-making at toss.

17:11 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the second T20 International between India and South Africa.

The 2020 World T20 in Australia is more than 12 months away but India captain Virat Kohli has already detailed his plans and expectations from the youngsters in the side.

Kohli wants the youngsters to make maximum use of the limited opportunities. With Mahendra Singh Dhoni yet to announce his retirement from limited overs internationals, there will be pressure on 21-year-old Rishabh Pant whose recent performances have been sketchy. Pant needs to perform consistently to cement his position and he is not more a "youngster" anymore having made his debut in February 2017. Pant has so far managed just two fifties in 18 T20 Internationals.

Also, it will be an important series for Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey, both of who have been brought back into the side to add muscle to the middle order.

The game will also be an opportunity for Shikhar Dhawan to play a robust knock upfront, having endured a lean tour of West Indies.

For the Quinton de Kock-led South Africa, a solid spell from Kagiso Rabada or a blazing knock from David Miller could pose challenge for India. Temba Bavuma and Anrich Nortje are making their T20 debuts.