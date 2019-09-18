Bangladesh Tigers have so far failed to roar. They escaped with a last-over win in the rain-affected tournament opener against Zimbabwe, then suffered a humiliating 25-run defeat at the hands of Afghanistan. It prompted the hosts to make a host of changes in their squad -- axing Soumya Sarkar and dropping unused Abu Hider and Yeasin Arafat. The infusion of young blood in the form of Najmul Hossain, Aminul Islam and Mohammad Naim sure augurs well but they will need their experienced star players Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahmudullah to perform. Despite their poor showing against the Afghans, the Tigers still start as the favourites against Zimbabwe, who are having all sorts of problems -- administrative to performance. But the African outfit can surprise Bangladesh, like they did in the first match. They still have match-winners in veteran wicket-keeper Brendon Taylor, Sean Williams and Ryan Burl, who has emerged as the find of the tournament. Follow here live updates and live cricket score of BAN vs ZIM, being played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
BAN Vs ZIM LIVE, Tri-Series, 4th T20: Shakib Al Hasan Misfires Again, But Bangladesh Continue The Leather Hunt
BAN Vs ZIM LIVE, Tri-Series, 4th T20: Shakib Al Hasan Misfires Again, But Bangladesh Continue The Leather Hunt
After facing a 25-run defeat against Afghanistan, Bangladesh will face Zimbabwe in a crucial match of the ongoing T20 Tri-Series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram today. Catch here live updates and live cricket score of BAN vs ZIM
- Tri-Series, 4th T20I LIVE: BAN Lose Both Openers After Flying Start
