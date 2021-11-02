Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Barcelona's Sergio Aguero Ruled Out For At Least 3 Months

Barcelona forward Sergio Aguero was taken to the hospital for cardiological tests after he was substituted during his team’s 1-1 draw with Alaves on October 30.

Barcelona's Sergio Aguero Ruled Out For At Least 3 Months
Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has five appearances for the club so far but starred in only the previous two games. | Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun] Twitter

Barcelona's Sergio Aguero Ruled Out For At Least 3 Months
2021-11-02T09:47:58+05:30
Published: 02 Nov 2021, Updated: 02 Nov 2021 9:47 am

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has been ruled out for at least three months after undergoing heart tests. (More Football News)

He was “subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process” that will not allow him to play for a while, the club said on Monday.

“The effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process.”

Barcelona did not give any more detail on the therapeutic process undergone by the 33-year-old Argentine. He had to be hospitalized for tests on his heart after feeling unwell on October 30 in the first half of the team's 1-1 home draw against Alavés in the Spanish league.

Aguero, who just joined the Catalan club from Manchester City, had already missed several matches at the beginning of the season because of a previous injury.

He has five appearances for the club so far but starred in only the previous two games.

The striker's only goal this season came in the 2-1 loss in the clásico against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou last month.

Barcelona has struggled in its first season without Lionel Messi in almost two decades. It is winless in three straight matches in all competitions.

Its next game is on Tuesday at Dynamo Kyiv in the group stage of the Champions League.

Veteran defender Gerard Piqué also won't be available because of a calf injury.

Sergio Aguero Barcelona Football Sports FC Barcelona La Liga UEFA Champions League Alaves
