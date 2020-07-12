July 12, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Barcelona Star Antoine Griezmann Sidelined With Thigh Injury

Barcelona Star Antoine Griezmann Sidelined With Thigh Injury

Antoine Griezmann is a doubt for Thursday's match between Barcelona and Osasuna due to injury

Omnisport 12 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Barcelona Star Antoine Griezmann Sidelined With Thigh Injury
Antoine Griezmann
File Photo
Barcelona Star Antoine Griezmann Sidelined With Thigh Injury
outlookindia.com
2020-07-12T16:38:29+0530

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has suffered a thigh muscle injury, the LaLiga club have confirmed. (More Football News)

The France international was replaced by Luis Suarez at half-time of Saturday's 1-0 victory away to Real Valladolid.

Medical tests on Sunday showed Griezmann has damaged the quadriceps in his right leg and is facing a spell out of action.

The 2018 World Cup winner, a €120million signing from Atletico Madrid last year, is likely to miss Thursday's league match against Osasuna at Camp Nou.

Griezmann has scored just nine goals in 35 league appearances during a difficult first season with Barca.

He was dropped from the starting line-up by coach Quique Setien for the 2-2 draws with Celta Vigo and Atleti last month but made a goalscoring return in the 4-1 win over Villarreal on July 5.

Next Story >>

Newly-promoted Subedar Major Jitu Rai Doing Duty In Manipur, Says Ever Ready To Serve Country

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Antoine Griezmann FC Barcelona La Liga Football Sports Injury Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos