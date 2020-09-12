Barcelona Live Streaming: Lionel Messi In Action Against Nastic As Ronald Koeman Era Starts - How To Watch

Minutes after La Liga 2020-21 season kicked off with a Celta Vigo vs Eibar, goalless draw, Barcelona will take the field in a competitive game albeit a friendly one under new head coach Ronald Koeman. But more importantly, Lionel Messi, who tried a failed escape, will be in action. (More Football News)

The so-called Koeman era starts with a warm-up match against Nastic Tarragona, one of the oldest clubs in Spain, but still playing in Segunda División B – Group 3. The Dutch coach has picked a jumbo 25-man squad for the game, with a certain big-name player missing.

Goal Update: Barcelona 1-0 Nastic (Ousmane Dembele 6')

Goal Update: Barcelona 2-0 Nastic (Antoine Griezmann 17'p)

Barca starting XI: 13. Neto, 3. Piqué, 5. Sergio, 6. Aleñá, 7. Griezmann, 10. Messi, 11. O. Dembélé, 15. Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 20. S. Roberto, 27. Pedri

Barca bench: 25. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas, 2. N. Semedo, 4. R. Araujo, 12. Ilaix Moriba, 14. Coutinho, 17. Trincao, 19. Braithwaite, 21. F. De Jong, 23. J. Cuenca, 24. Junior, 26. Miranda, 28. Riqui Puig, 29. Konrad.

But no Luis Suarez.

Nastic starting XI: Wilfred, Albarrán, Bonilla, J. Rueda, Trilles, Ribelles, Tienza, Gerard Oliva, Brugué, Joan Oriol and Amang.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Match Info:

Date/Time: Saturday, September 12, 2020 - 7pm CET (Barcelona), 6pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 1pm ET, 10am PT (USA), 10.30pm (India)

Venue: Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

How to watch:

No TV telecast in India, but those who have BarcaTV+ subscription, can stream the match live.

