September 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Scores, 5th T20: BlackCaps Opt To Bat

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Scores, 5th T20: BlackCaps Opt To Bat

Get here live cricket scores of BAN vs NZ fifth T20 in Dhaka. Bangladesh have already won the series vs New Zealand 3-1

Outlook Web Bureau 10 September 2021, Last Updated at 3:07 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Scores, 5th T20: BlackCaps Opt To Bat
Having already clinched the series 3-1, Bangladesh aim to end the T20 international series against New Zealand on a high in Dhaka on Friday. Follow here live cricket scores of BAN vs NZ fifth T20.
Courtesy: Bangladesh Cricket Board
Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Scores, 5th T20: BlackCaps Opt To Bat
outlookindia.com
2021-09-10T15:07:29+05:30

Having already clinched the T20 international series 3-1, Bangladesh national cricket team is likely to test its bench strength ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in UAE and Oman. Although the fifth match between Bangladesh vs New Zealand is a dead rubber, the Kiwis will love to go out on a high ahead of their tour to Pakistan starting with a ODI match in Rawalpindi on September 17. New Zealand will play three ODIs and five T20s in Pakistan. Bangladesh may rest senior players Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. The home team stuck with the same playing XI in the first four T20 games versus the Blackcaps. Given the pitch conditions at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium, this contest could be a low-scoring one. Rain is also predicted. Follow here live cricket scores of fifth Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20.

Live Scorecard | Streaming | News

 3:00 PM IST: Toss - New Zealand opt to bat.  

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

England Vs India, 5th Test: Due To COVID-19 Scare Manchester Match Called Off

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Tom Latham Mahmudullah Shakib Al Hasan Dhaka Cricket New Zealand national cricket team Bangladesh national cricket team Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos