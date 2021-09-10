Having already clinched the T20 international series 3-1, Bangladesh national cricket team is likely to test its bench strength ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in UAE and Oman. Although the fifth match between Bangladesh vs New Zealand is a dead rubber, the Kiwis will love to go out on a high ahead of their tour to Pakistan starting with a ODI match in Rawalpindi on September 17. New Zealand will play three ODIs and five T20s in Pakistan. Bangladesh may rest senior players Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. The home team stuck with the same playing XI in the first four T20 games versus the Blackcaps. Given the pitch conditions at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium, this contest could be a low-scoring one. Rain is also predicted. Follow here live cricket scores of fifth Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20.

3:00 PM IST: Toss - New Zealand opt to bat.

