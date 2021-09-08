Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Scores, 4th T20: NZ Lose Early Wickets After Opting To Bat First

The Bangladesh national cricket team is a win away from securing a second T20 international series victory at home against New Zealand. The Bangladesh Tigers take on a young and spirited New Zealand cricket team, fully aware that Tom Latham's side can spring a few surprises. After scoring wins in the first two T20s, Bangladesh lost the third match in Dhaka. New Zealand's 52-run win was only their second in bilateral matches against Bangladesh in 11 years. Spin is expected to dominate the match in Mirpur but Bangladesh will be wary about their low scores. Twice the home team has been bowled out for 76 by the Kiwis and Bangladesh will look for a better show from their trusted seniors like Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim. It will be foolish to write off the Kiwis. Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell put on an unbeaten 66 for the sixth wicket in the previous match and these kind of partnerships can easily turn games. There is forecast for rain during the BAN vs NZ match. Follow here live cricket scores of fourth Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20.:

Live Streaming | Live Scorecard | News

3:06 PM IST: Toss: New Zealand win the toss and opt to bat first.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Cole McConchie, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Hamish Bennett.

Squads

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young, Matt Henry.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine