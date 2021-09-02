Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs NZ Cricket Match

Bangladesh are on a high. After thrashing Australia 4-1 in a five-match series, their T20I series against visiting New Zealand started with a resounding win on Wednesday, their first-ever against the Kiwis in the format. Now they will look to take a 2-0 lead when the two teams meet on Friday in Dhaka. (More Cricket News)

The visitors won the toss and opted to bat first. But they failed to cope with the Bangladeshi attack and were folded for their joint-lowest total of 60 all out. The damage was done by spin, but pacer Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets showing the potent attack Bangladesh possess.

And the focus will be clearly on Shakib Al Hasan, who is four wickets away from overtaking Lasith Malinga (107) as the highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

Kiwis will look to stop the rot. And a lot will depend on the likes of Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme. They formed the backbone of a depleted Kiwi batting line-up. Ajaz Patel, meanwhile, remains their best hope with the ball, as witnessed in the first match.

Head-to-head

New Zealand lead the head-to-head record 10-1.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd T20I cricket match between Bangladesh and New Zealand

Date: September 3 (Friday), 2021

Time: 3:30 PM IST/4:00 PM local

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

TV Channels: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Elsewhere...

Bangladesh: T Sports, B TV, and Gazi TV

New Zealand: BT Sport.

Likely XIs

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (c & wk), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy.

Squads

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Nasum Ahmed.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Scott Kuggeleijn, Cole McConchie, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Will Young, Matt Henry.

