Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Scores: NZ Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

Bangladesh will be eyeing their maiden win when they take on weakened New Zealand. New Zealand decided to give many of their main players rest for this series ahead of T20 World Cup. The five match series is part of preparation for the ICC’s Men’s T20 World Cup and Blackcaps will be testing their bench strength in this series. For Bangladesh, who are coming into this match after a 4-1 win over visiting Australia, this series will be a chance to secure another series win on low and slow Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The hosts will be favourite to win on home soil and will be eyeing revenge against Kiwis. Bangladesh lost all the six white-ball games during their tour of New Zealand. Check live cricket scores and updates of the 1st T20I between hosts Bangladesh and New Zealand here:

Live Scorecard | Live Streaming | News

3:15 PM IST: Teams:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman



New Zealand: Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham (c & wk), Henry Nicholls, Cole McConchie, Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffy, Ajaz Patel

3:07 PM IST: New Zealand have won the toss and opted to bat first. Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie to make their T20I debuts.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine