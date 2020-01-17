January 17, 2020
Poshan
Bangladesh Tour Of Pakistan: Mushfiqur Rahim Declines Visit For T20Is

Veteran wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim's absence will be a huge blow for Bangladesh who are already missing suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

Agencies 17 January 2020
Mushfiqur Rahim
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-01-17T09:39:47+0530

Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has declined to visit Pakistan for the forthcoming series, a team official said on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

"Mushfiq(ur) rang me today to inform that he will not go to Pakistan. We are now waiting for his formal letter. Once he does that, we will leave him out of the series," chief selector Minhajul Abedin told AFP.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals, two Tests and one one-day international in Pakistan between January and April.

Mushfiqur's absence could be a blow for Bangladesh who are already without suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Minhajul said they are likely to announce the squad for the series in a day or two.

International cricket has gradually returned to Pakistan in the last four years after it was suspended in the wake of terrorist attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in March 2009. 

